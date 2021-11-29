Long #JHB2SOSHA walk aims to highlight increasing rate of crystal meth abuse

Pretoria - The #JHB2SOSHA walk against substance abuse is back. It’s the fifth edition of the big walk organised by the Clean Up Hub in Partnership with Hollywoodbets and Redicure and takes place on December 2 and 3.

Through the walk, the organisers aim to highlight the increasing rate of crystal meth abuse, a drug believed to have worse side effects than nyaope. Clean Up Hub founder Reikhutsitse Malala said with this walk, they aimed to raise warning bells on the increasing numbers of young people using crystal meth and highlight some of its side effects, which include brain damage. According to Malala, their office has noted the new wave of reported cases of service users losing their minds and behaving dangerously because of crystal meth.

He said the situation was dire, as treatment centres also had to adhere to Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, limiting the intake numbers. “It’s really getting out of control, more and more young people in communities are literally turning into zombies. “We have also noted how this drug makes users carry out violent acts against family and community members.

“This year, we want to inform parents and the government about this worrying drug and we’re calling on officials to drastically intervene, or we’re going to see a surge in domestic violence and violence in our communities,” he said. During the two-day 90km walk, the organisers will be delivering a memorandum to the Tshwane House on the first day. On the second day, they will walk back to Soshanguve, where an awareness event will be held at Mabopane Station. The organisation has called on prospective stakeholders and donors to take part in the walk by either pledging to the organisation or taking part in the walking.

Co-founder for the walk, Reggie Mashiane, said with this year’s edition, they not only aim to raise awareness about the drug, but they also intend to raise funds for their referral agency and skills hub. “The Clean Up Hub has evolved into a referral hub with intentions of assisting more users swiftly with getting treatment and orienting parents on our services. “We have also identified land in Soshanguve and we would like to build our facility on it. We would like to get the assistance of Tshwane,” he said.

Malala said that they had space for about 50 participants for the walk. He hoped to walk with service users who have benefited from their initiative. Those interested in participating in the walk are urged to contact 084 984 9045, [email protected]