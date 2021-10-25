Long service medals for 60 serving, retired military health officers

Pretoria - The SA Military Health Service on Friday awarded the Long Loyal Service medals to 60 serving and retired members. The event was held at the Military Health Training Formation in Thaba, Tshwane.

The medals were given as a token of appreciation for their loyalty and dedication in the execution of their mandate. The recipients stood in formation as their names were called out. SANDF Surgeon-General Lieutenant General Zola Dabula shook their hands and handed over the medals.

Of the group, several recipients were awarded medals for 20 to 30 years of good service, while others were honoured for serving for 40 years. Dabula said the recipients were worthy because they had served the country with pride, zeal and dignity. “You have taken the first step to honour the call by the Commander-in-Chief (President Cyril Ramaphosa) through our devoted and trustworthy service.

“These medals indicate eagerness to give your best to the South African military health service and to the country while participating in peacekeeping missions within and also outside the borders of the Republic,” Dabula said. Colonel Woolaganathan Pillay, who started his career in 1985, was among those honoured for their over 30 years of service. The 54-year-old said the medal meant a lot to him because not everyone can achieve it. He added that he was proud to have been honoured for his 30 years continuous service without any charges or reprimands. “It is blood, sweat and tears. It takes dedication, integrity, discipline and commitment to get this far. Not everyone gets to receive a 30 years continuous service medal.”