Long wait, scramble for places after Akasia Licensing Centre closed due to coronavirus case

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane was forced to close its Akasia Licensing Centre on Tuesday following a confirmed case of Covid-19. The facility will be closed for disinfection, leaving motorists to scramble for places at the Waltloo, Centurion and Bronkhorstspruit centres. MMC for Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa, said the frustrations were attributable to the live enrolment units – used to perform eye tests – which needed a software upgrade and thus were not functioning well. She said the equipment was installed and maintained by the Driving Licence Card Account, an entity of the national Department of Transport responsible for the system. “The challenges were reported and raised with them, and they are working on a solution to install a new version. The units are a contributory factor to our clients waiting longer than necessary.”

She also attributed the slow service at Waltloo to cable that was stolen from the premises and not replaced.

“A cable was stolen in our area two months ago and was replaced with routers for the whole centre. Two 3G routers were brought in but were not enough; they added a 4G router but it did not make much difference,” she said.

The MMC said computerised learner's licence testing was also affected by the same network.

“We were promised a fibre cable for a stable network, but till today we are still struggling. So all these factors contribute to longer times spent at our centres.”

Meanwhile, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has expressed his satisfaction with how the department, together with other entities, is making progress towards cracking the backlog in licence renewals.

In November the department noted an increase in the availability of booking slots to more than 80 000, up from more than 50 000 slots in October.

He said more than 51 000 people managed to renew their driver's licences in November, compared with 31 000 in October.

As part of the new measures to deal with the backlog, the department has extended the working hours for all provincial centres and allowed them to open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mamabolo said the department was also finalising the appointment of a company that would conduct a forensic investigation into allegations of corruption and bribery at the centres.

