When the “war zone” cleared, police removed some 500 foreign nationals, including refugees and asylum-seekers, who were trespassing on private and diplomatic premises.
Spokesperson for the UN office Pumla Rulashe said: “We understand that most male protesters and some women were taken to nearby police stations where the Department of Home Affairs will verify their identities.
“Most women and children were to be taken to shelters in the city where they will be assisted by social governmental bodies.
“We have been urging a peaceful resolution to this distressing situation and have reminded refugees and asylum seekers that they have to abide by the laws of South Africa.”