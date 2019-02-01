Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - After having begged and pleaded for months with the City of Tshwane to remove the high mast light responsible for the deaths of five children, residents of Soshanguve Block X are finally rid of it. At the crack of dawn on Friday some of the families whose children who were killed on 4 November 2017, after the steel ring of a mast fell on them, finally got the opportunity to see the constant reminder of their pain being taken apart.

The families said watching it being taken down was “bittersweet” after all this time.

Magdalein Matibako, the grandmother of Lethabo Matibako, 9, one of the five, said the councillor called them at the last minute to go to the site as they were removing the light at last.

Matibako said seeing the light falling over as she arrived, brought all the pain back as she remembered the tragic day she was called to go see her grandchild dead in the street.

“The memory of what happens doesn’t go away. We’ve been crying at every single community meeting begging for someone to remove that thing.”

“All we ever think of is what we’ve lost. Maybe now things will start getting better and we can start healing from this tragedy as we won’t have to see it every single day anymore.”

The community have since the deaths of Kearabile Baloyi, 12; Boitsoko Pobape, 11; Maikano Mmenu and Lethabo Matibako, both 9; and Dimpho Bopape, tirelessly campaigned for the removal of the pole which wasn’t even operational.

Technical teams on sight said removal would still continue to Monday as they still needed to remove the concrete slab the light stood upon.

