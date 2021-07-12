Looting: Malls, shopping centres close up shop in Tshwane

Pretoria - Many malls and shopping centres including those north of Tshwane are taking no chances with the protests that have erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng and have closed up shop as a precaution. Around many parts of Soshanguve and Mabopane many of the shopping centres had all but closed their gates in anticipation of possible looting that may take place in the community.

Soshanguve Crossing, Thorntree shopping centre, Southview Soshanguve shopping centre and Mabopane Square were all closed with only a few shops attempting to operate despite the looming threats. Southview Soshanguve centre remained partially open with only a handful of shops willing to continue operating amidst the tension and extra security has been brought in from Johannesburg to monitor the situation. Mabopane Square is closed in case of looting. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Solly Masanabo community leader and centre manager for Southview shopping centre said the centre had been opened however the majority of the shop owners had decided to close early as a result of the impending threats.

By midday shops such as Shoprite, KFC and Romans pizza who had initially risked continuing with business also opted to close shop early. Thabo Matlhala the centre manager for Thorntree shopping centre said they had opted to close the area around 9am after they were advised by the local police of a possible group that was organising to cause trouble in the area. The Centurion Mall has also closed down due to potential looting.