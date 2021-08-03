Louis Pasteur hospital probes ’rape of patient by gynaecologist’

Pretoria - Management of Louis Pasteur Private Hospital in Pretoria has launched an investigation into allegations that a gynaecologist raped a patient in the consultation rooms at the facility. The gynaecologist had been hired by a resident doctor at Louis Pasteur to see patients in his rooms. The doctor also has rooms at Mediclinic Medforum.

Louis Pasteur spokesperson Michael Sadiki said the hospital would start an internal investigation. “We are going to look into the allegations. We are going to engage with the owner of the practice to understand what really transpired. “We want these allegations to be taken seriously. We are also going to probe the matter from our side as well. As a hospital we value our clients and patients' safety is our priority," he said.

Mediclinic, on the other hand, said it respected due processes. It would not comment further until the probe had been concluded. "Mediclinic would like to reiterate our strong condemnation of any gender-based violence and will support the outcome of the criminal and legal processes in this regard," management of the hospital said. The woman, who also opened a rape case against the doctor, said she had been to see a doctor who practises at rooms at both Mediclinic Medforum and Louis Pasteur.

She was then received by the gynaecologist, who after a brief examination, instructed her to undress and later allegedly raped her. Civil rights organisation #NotInMyName stepped in and tried to track down the specialist. In the process, it was discovered that even the doctor who had hired him did not know his whereabouts, practice number or whether he had a licence to work as a medical professional. When the group approached the Health Professions Council of SA, it was found the alleged rapist was not registered to practice as a doctor.

It also turned out he was wanted for an alleged similar offence at a hospital in Pretoria West Hospital. The public hospital said he disappeared after the alleged incident, which took place about two years ago. Following the protest at Louis Pasteur on Friday, #NoInMyName met with hospital management and requested that the rooms where the alleged rape took place be closed to protect both the institution and their professional reputation.

After the meeting, the organisation’s secretary-general, Themba Masango, said both Louis Pasteur and Mediclinic Medforum had agreed to close the consultation rooms until a satisfactory resolution was found. He said: “Both hospitals agreed to meet our demands until the case has been ventilated. We have confirmed that the doctor is fake and not a registered gynaecologist. A case has been opened with the Pretoria Central police.”