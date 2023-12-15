Love of music healed DJ Nash from bereavement

It is not often that one gets inspiration from losing a loved one, but for Nhlanhla Mtshali, also known as DJ Nash, that was exactly what made him discover the love for music. Born and bred in Hospital View in Tembisa, DJ Nash lost his beloved mother in 2003, but unlike many who would mourn, he put on his headphones and mixed music to heal from his loss.

The 37-year-old father of a son reckons he has never looked back from then, setting Tembisa’s nightclubs alive with his mellowed house music into the still of the night. “I think when my mother died it invoked something in me because that's where my love for music and being in front of the decks started… I used to heal when I played music. I still do today… it's my way of closing off the world,” the disk jockey said. DJ Nash’s next big project is to drop an amapiano EP titled Monateng, loosely translates to a place of joy, which will be available on digital platforms.

He Nash has shared the stage with world recognised DJ Shimza, a moment he says he will continue to cherish forever. He also has worked with award nominee Migueal Scott, who got a Grammy nod in 2008. “My biggest performance was at the Disneyman Park where I played after Shimza. It was epic because the crowd was still alive.

“I also worked with big names like Miguel Scott who was nominated for a Grammy… even now I'm working with him,” said DJ Nash. He said his path to playing in big venues in and around the country was not always easy because it came with its own challenges. “The challenge of being a DJ is to market yourself and who do you know because these days it is like that to get where you want.”