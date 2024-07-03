Lucas Moripe Stadium a beacon of sporting hope for the Tshwane

The Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville is ready to extend partnership agreements with the country’s football clubs. As the latest DStv Premiership League season approaches in August 2024, soccer fans can be rest assured that their favourite soccer teams will be able to train and play fixture games at the Lucas Moripe Stadium through partnership agreements with the City of Tshwane.

“I recently led an oversight visit, along with sport department officials, to the Lucas Moripe Stadium. This visit followed a similar engagement on May 21, 2024 where maintenance issues were brought to my attention,” said Deputy Mayor Nasiphi Moya. One of the main issues at the facility was non-functional flood lights. These lights are crucial to ensuring that the stadium is well lit for use at night and during cloudy weather days. “I was pleased to see that the flood lights were repaired and ready to help ensure that tournaments are not disrupted by a lack of visibility,” Moya.