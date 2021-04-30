Lufuno Mavhunga assault accused granted R1 500 bail

Pretoria - The 14-year-old learner accused of assaulting the late Lufuno Mavhunga was granted R1 500 bail at the ­Thohoyandou Children’s Court.

The teenager was released into the care of her mother.

She is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, her lawyer, Kagiso Muthivhithivhi, said the teenager should have been granted bail at her first appearance.

Muthivhithivhi said: “It was long overdue.

“It’s unheard of to keep a 14-year-old in prison for assault.”

The minor appeared in camera and cannot be identified in accordance to the Criminal Procedure Act.

She was arrested after a video of her assaulting 15-year-old Mavhunga, who later took her life, went viral.

The Pretoria News last week reported that the prosecution had opposed bail, arguing that the learner would not be safe if she were to be granted bail.

However, Muthivhithivhi opposes that.

“Why would anybody want to hurt a 14-year-old?

“Even if you would go to the community with her and tell them to do something, no one would do anything to her.

“I’m not worried at all about her safety.”

Last week the community of Tshirenzeni had planned to picket outside court during the proceedings.

However, the local chief, Bangani Tshiovhe, told people to stay away, saying they would be bringing unnecessary tensions to the community.

National Prosecution ­Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-­Nzhangi said: “Bail is fixed at R1 500 with conditions not to interfere with witnesses or travel outside Limpopo without the knowledge of the investigating officer.

“The case is postponed to May 27 for further investigation.”

“We opposed the bail looking at the seriousness of the offence even though we are dealing with a child who is in conflict with the law.

“The court felt that the bail may be fixed although the defence wanted the child to be released into the custody of her parent.”

Pretoria News