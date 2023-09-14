Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa residents warned of possible water supply interruption

Pretoria - Residents in Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa have been warned of a possible water supply interruption as a result of Rand Water’s planned upgrade work. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The utility will replace and upgrade the bulk water meters supplying the Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa Industrial, Kruisfontein, Atteridgeville LL as well as the Cornwall Hill reservoirs in Tshwane.”

He added the affected reservoirs would be filled to capacity prior to the shutdown. However, he warned water supply interruption might occur during this period as the upgrade work was anticipated to take 12 hours to complete, and apologised to residents for any inconvenience they may encounter as a result of the upgrade work. “We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly during this time.”

Residents were also encouraged to assist in conserving and using water sparingly by, for example, not watering gardens, washing cars and not cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes. They should also desist from filling swimming pools and should flush toilets only when necessary. “Close a running tap while brushing teeth. Reduce daily water usage as much as possible,” Mashigo said.