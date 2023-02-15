Magalies Water is latest to ration supply to Tshwane consumers

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane suffered another interruption in its efforts to supply water to its residents as two of four pumps at the Klipdrift Supply Scheme failed due to recent torrential rains. The City was informed by another one of its bulk water suppliers, Magalies Water, that debris and rocks were sucked-in following the flooding of the Pienaars River.

According to spokesperson for the City, Lindela Mashigo, they were informed that the plant was operating at 80% of its design capacity, prompting Magalies Water to ration water to its consumers to ensure equitable supply while the defective pumps are receiving attention. This would affect areas like Babelegi, Boekenhoutkloof 87-JR, Boschplaats 91-JR, Carousel View, Greenside, Klipdrift 90-JR, Leeuwkraal 92-JR, Marokolong, Maubane, Pienaarsrivier 83-JR,Ramotse, Thaba, Yabatho AH and Wynandskraal 64-JR. "The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned interruption of water supply. Consumers are urged to use water sparingly during this period to prevent prolonged water supply interruptions."

This comes at the back of another water interruption by another one of the City's bulk water suppliers, Rand Water, who said they would shutdown water supply for 30 hours next Friday to finalise the tie-in of the newly installed S4 water pipeline, between Friday 3am and Saturday 9am. This was projected to affect reservoirs in Corobrick, Eersterust, Kilner, Koedoesnek, Equestria, Mamelodi, Montana, Moreleta, Murrayfield, Parkmore, Queenswood, Sinoville, Villieria Peak, Waverley, Gastonbury, Koedoesnek and Midas and Leander meters. This will also include some in Nellmapius, Mooikloof, Savanna and Woodlands. This was also followed by another announcement of a temporary shutdown of the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant, on Tuesday, due to the deteriorated raw water quality as a result of the heavy rains.