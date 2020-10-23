Magistrate warns Norma Mngoma not to interfere with state witnesses or risk losing her bail

Pretoria - Magistrate Thandi Theledi has warned former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma Mngoma, to steer clear of interfering with state witnesses or risk losing her bail. The warning was given to Mngoma as she appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier today on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. The state indicated that they had received instructions from the National Director of Public Prosecutions to proceed with the matter, and had also managed to provide her defence with the full disclosure. They however requested a postponement of the matter pending the outcome of the motion Mngoma had launched in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Mngoma is challenging the validity of her arrest and the warrant for her arrest.

The reasoning behind this legal challenge was according to her defence Victor Nkhwashu due to the fact that the police had visited her house on numerous occasions from the time the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation started their investigations.

Therefore not necessitating the need for her last-minute arrest.

Nkhwashu said they were not opposed to the postponement and he had also warned his client, since being made aware by the state, not to speak to any of the state witnesses whilst the matter was ongoing.

“I have informed my client that she is not to speak to any of the state’s witnesses and if any contact is to be made, it should be done only through me.”

The state indicated they had a sworn affidavit of the attempts made by Mngoma.

Theledi warned Mngoma that making contact with state witnesses went against her bail conditions and should she persist her bail would be revoked, with her to remain in custody pending the outcome of her matter.

The matter was postponed to February 12 2021.

Pretoria News