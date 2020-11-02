Major-General Hilda Mohajane warns Tshwane drivers not to stop on R80 highway

Pretoria - Most victims of violent crime along the R80 (Mabopane highway) had stopped to relieve themselves, SAPS district police commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane has said. With the nine suspects arrested in connection with the crimes expected to appear in court again today, Mohajane has warned motorists not to let their guard down. She said: “When we analysed the dockets we realised the people who had become victims of these crimes stopped because they wanted to relieve themselves. “We appeal to our people to please drive to the nearest safe place. There are service stations; rather drive there than stop on the isolated areas of the R80 highway.” She said there was a likelihood that the nine foreign nationals and one South African, including a 19-year-old, may not be the only alleged perpetrators of these crimes.

Ferrai Mhlanga, Emmanuel Muperi, Eddington Mabika, Johannes Kekae, Anymore Gumbi, Lucious Mbiza, Cosmos Chikayatadza, Norest Sigaule and Rodwin Maphinde will apply for bail today.

The Department of Home Affairs has said the foreign nationals were in the country illegally.

Their alleged crimes range from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and armed robbery, according to charge sheets in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

Mohajane said there was no telling if these were the only suspects in the crimes on the R80 and the nearby Magaliesberg mountains, and therefore people needed to continue to be vigilant.

She said it was heartbreaking to think that the people attacked and robbed were mostly motorists who needed to relieve themselves.

She said people should not stop in these high-risk areas for any reason other than an unforeseen and unavoidable mechanical breakdown.

“I am happy that I promised the community that we would make arrests. That has happened, made possible by information that came from the community and the victims of the R80 crimes.

“The nine suspects have cases running in court and we have actually connected them to a lot of the robberies that have been happening around the R80 highway.”

Pretoria News