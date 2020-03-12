Make-over for dilapidated Modiri Technical School in Mamelodi west

Pretoria - Attempts were yesterday made to give the dilapidated Modiri Technical School in Mamelodi West a facelift. The so-called school of shame was in dire need of a make-over for years. From the entrance, staff, learners and visitors were previously greeted by uncut grass and a stench. The school lacked basic facilities, and learning took place in a dilapidated building with roofs but no ceilings. The walls were crumbling and the floor was littered with holes.

The school grounds had been weakened due to the high exposure to erosion and heavy rainfall.

Rain created an open pond in a section of the building, the toilets were in an appalling state.

The path to the toilets was also treacherous, with overgrown grass and weeds, which posed a security threat.

Yesterday, employees of several companies, including Tecroveer, TN Molefe Consulting Services, Exys Africa, Bigen and Fluid Control Projects rolled up the sleeves from early in the morning right through the afternoon cleaning both the general environment and inside the classes and toilets.

Led by ward councillor Nathaniel Masupha, volunteers tried to clear it of all filth.

The sound of weed eaters echoed through the school as overgrown grass was cut, dump sites cleared and windows and floors cleaned.

But what the children rejoiced in the most were the clean toilets.

For the first time in many years, there was a smell of fresh pine gel, coupled with clean toilet seats.

Toilet papers were also in abundance, creating a sense of dignity for learners and staff members alike.

Tecroveer chief executive Izak Cronje said cleaning and bringing things to their purest and original form was what they did.

“At Tecroveer we have been cleaning water for over 40 years. Whenever we implement a new project we aspire to provide solutions that are more sustainable and cost-effective in the long run.

“We consider the circular economy in everything we do and our solutions are focused on reuse. We also aim to uplift and empower local communities.

“With every new project we plant trees and try to employ and train as many of the locals as we possibly can. This is also not our first clean-up project.”

Last year on Arbor Day, they cleaned up a school in Glenharvie and planted trees.

“Our purpose is to fuel the circular economy and provide a platform for people of shared belief to serve their calling,” he said.

Member of the school governing body Jennet Malatji said the staff and learners welcomed the gesture.

She said that for several years they had been experiencing dirty and unsanitary school restrooms.

“And the problem has intensified as school district after school district wrestles with the same dilemma: budget cuts that often target school cleaning and maintenance departments in greater proportion than other school sectors.”

She said many school lavatories were in a state of disarray, lacking the essentials of good hygiene, including soap, toilet tissue and paper towels.

Most dangerous of all were the unkempt school restrooms, which presented serious health and safety issues.

“Pathogenic micro-organisms, blood, and other bodily fluids are often found on poorly maintained restroom fixtures, doors and counters. These germs can easily be spread because of inadequate handwashing,” she said.

“This is not only a health hazard for students and teachers, but for those cleaning the facilities as well.”

Pretoria News