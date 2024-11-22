Male celebrities share mental health journeys

Jacaranda FM and October Health are teaming up for the third consecutive year to champion men’s wellness through their #SafeSpace campaign launched on Breakfast With Martin Bester – Jacaranda FM’s award winning breakfast show. With a mission to provide immediate and free mental health support, #SafeSpace puts help directly into the hands of men through the innovative October Health app.

Jacaranda FM is also bringing familiar faces on board, collaborating with male South African celebrities who will open up about their own mental health journeys and insights. Throughout November, the campaign will highlight four key areas of wellness—Emotional, Social, Financial, and Physical health—each with expert-led discussions and insights. As the campaign kicks off, local celebrities open up about their mental health journeys to encourage men feeling the same way to access help via the October Health app - a supportive space where men feel encouraged to share their experiences, tackling the challenges that often go unspoken. Craig Lucas, born and raised in the challenging environment of Bonteheuwel—a community grappling with gangsterism and substance abuse—shared how his upbringing shaped both his aspirations and his battles. Reflecting on his journey, Craig revealed that his master’s dissertation focused on youth aspirations, delving into how circumstances can influence and sometimes constrain them. “Your circumstances do define you, but we shouldn’t let them limit us,” Craig told Martin, highlighting a key lesson that set the foundation for addressing his own mental health struggles.

Craig’s journey has not been without immense personal loss. The tragic murder of his brother and sister-in-law by a family member left him grappling with overwhelming grief. Yet, through resilience, support, and a commitment to self-care, he made a pivotal choice: "I had to decide if I was going to go down the road of numbing myself with substances or start trying to be better." Initially diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, Craig later discovered he might be dealing with borderline personality disorder, a diagnosis that resonated more deeply with him. He emphasises the importance of seeking professional help: “There are people who are literally educated to try and treat these things better.” Craig also faced a personal battle with addiction, initially using alcohol and drugs as coping mechanisms during difficult times. Now celebrating three years of sobriety, he openly shares how confronting his struggles head-on has transformed his life. Today, he is passionate about helping others navigate their mental health challenges, providing inspiration to those in need.

Afrikaans pop sensation Loufi has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in the Afrikaans music industry. Beyond the impact of his music, his life story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing his resilience in overcoming significant personal challenges. Opening up about his battle with addiction and struggles with mental health on Breakfast with Martin Bester, Loufi shares that as an only child growing up in Gqeberha, he was an extremely curious child. With his parents often busy, he found himself searching for a sense of belonging, which led him to the streets. It was there that he first encountered Tik and Mandrax. Loufi recalls how his curiosity spiralled into experimentation, which soon developed into a two-year struggle with substance abuse. With societal taboos around drug use, he felt isolated: "If I can't speak about it, I'll just smoke," he admits to Martin.

His turning point came during a moment of clarity. Sitting in long johns his Ouma had given him, Loufi realised he had been using drugs for an entire week without any awareness of time passing. "I realised I was losing who I was," he recalls. It was in that moment, he says, that he found God and decided to change his path, marking the beginning of his recovery journey. Now, after 12 years of sobriety, Loufi reflects on the importance of surrounding oneself with a supportive circle and fostering personal well-being. He also tackles the stigma around depression, sharing his perspective on the term's overuse online. "Depression is feeling like you can't wake up in the morning," Loufi explains, highlighting the profound struggles so many face in silence. As part of his personal evolution, Loufi has worked on "cutting the things you can cut," focusing on creating a healthy environment for himself and his family. By sharing his story, Loufi aims to inspire others, showing that even in the face of immense struggles, growth and success are possible.

Jacaranda FM’s drive-time host Rob Forbes is passionate about mental health, and it’s not hard to see why. Having faced some of life’s toughest challenges, Rob knows firsthand how vital it is to address mental health struggles—especially for men who often avoid seeking help because of stigma. “Mental health is such a normal part of life,” Rob shares. “So many people go through it, yet we act like we can’t talk about it or deal with it. That stigma isn’t helpful—it stops people from getting the help they need.” Therapy was a turning point for Rob, particularly during a tough period in his life. “Lockdown was hard. I was on my own. I’d just gone through a divorce and lost my brother. Thankfully, I had an amazing therapist who helped me realize that feelings aren’t things you need to fight or defeat. They’re just there. Accepting them and giving yourself the space to feel them can make a huge difference.”