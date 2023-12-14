Male victims of GBV often feel isolated

Male victims of gender-based violence (GBV) often feel isolated and too ashamed to speak up about their trauma and experiences. This is according to the organisation Khulisa Social Solutions, which has been delivering peace-building, community-led mediation and social cohesion interventions to vulnerable communities in South Africa for more than 25 years.

Data and insights gathered through its recent dialogue circles, following the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence Campaign, have painted an urgent picture indicating that while GBV disproportionately affects women, it is crucial to acknowledge that men can also be victims. Khulisa’s Sophiatown victim empowerment centre has played a major role in supporting male victims who have experienced domestic violence, child neglect, abuse from partners and where substance abuse affects their household. “Understanding South Africa’s history and the context of GBV, it is evident that women are the most vulnerable group. We also need to understand that men can be victims of GBV as well, especially boys in their adolescent years,” Africa Monyai, a criminology researcher and programme officer at Khulisa, said. Monyai said the issue was not addressed enough in South Africa.

"Providing young men with the support resources and safe spaces for them to process and overcome trauma is crucial to help them establish healthy coping mechanisms. If young male victims do not get the support they need, evidence shows that this can lead to them inflicting the same harm and abuse that they experienced." Male victims of gender-based violence face distinct challenges as they navigate a societal landscape often focused on female victimisation. While GBV disproportionately affects women, it is crucial to acknowledge that men can also be victims.

Monyai said the forms of violence encompassed physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Yet cultural norms surrounding masculinity might discourage men from reporting their experiences. Societal expectations that equated strength with emotional stoicism could exacerbate the trauma male victims endure, making it difficult for them to come forward and seek help. “From interventions with over 150 ex-offenders over the past year, we found that they have all been victims of abuse and violence themselves. This reveals that many men feel that they do not have a safe space to report their experiences or discuss their trauma with others.” Monyai said that often led to a build-up of anger and inadequate coping mechanisms which could sometimes lead to violent behaviour.

"During our dialogue circles, we aim to create these safe spaces for experience sharing and to dissolve the stigma around men being vulnerable. This needs to become normal," he said.