Mamelodi Day Hospital well on way to becoming state-of-the art facility

Pretoria - The Mamelodi Day Hospital is well on its way to becoming a state-of-the art facility with all the necessary services, says CEO Dr Naing Soe. “Come one, come all as Mamelodi hospital has truly changed for the benefit of the community,” he said of the hospital which has often been at the receiving end of complaints of poor service.

He urged locals to visit the hospital at any time to witness the significant progress made since he officially took over in 2019. For years the hospital received negative reviews, ranging from lack of cleanliness to inadequate infection control, long waiting times, poor and dilapidated infrastructure, patients lying on floors, and toilets being clogged. But according to Soe, these have become a thing of the past under his leadership.

He said the hospital’s journey had been long and arduous, with complaints being the order of the day. He found that it had lacked stable leadership over the years. “Due to the instability of leadership, the hospital was left behind and the infrastructure, as a result, became worse than terrible. There was no cleanliness or infection control, or any adherence to the occupational health and safety standards.

“I had done a good job while at the Tshwane Regional Hospital and I wanted to do the same with this hospital for the benefit of the community, and I believe we have accomplished a reinvigorated public health facility.” In just two years and seven months, he said they had ensured that ablution facilities at the hospital were revamped, security personnel were on hand daily, cameras installed, grass cut, clean water was available, and valuable equipment had been brought in. Soe said having equipment such as a fully functional CT scan installed at the hospital was a blessing for the facility, as they now didn’t have to delay patients’ treatments or transfer them to bigger hospitals around Pretoria.

He said they were able to transform the original 50m² space to accommodate a 60-bed neonatal section with paediatric staff, to avoid mixing children with the rest of the casualty ward. They also have a dedicated mental health ward, and a unit for victims of gender-based violence. “Before, we had babies in the same ward as patients with gunshot wounds, and patients lying around, as the psychiatry ward was falling apart.”