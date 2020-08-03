Mamelodi east a crime hot spot, latest stats show

Pretoria - The name Mamelodi east crops up again and again in the list of top 30 police stations where serious crimes were reported during 2019/20. The latest crime statistics were presented by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament on Friday, with 1.9 million serious crimes reported across the country in the past financial year – a period which precedes the national lockdown. A breakdown of statistics shows when it comes to contact crime, Joburg central tops the list nationally and in Gauteng, with three Tshwane police stations in the top 30: Temba at position number 11 with 3284 cases, Mamelodi East at 14 with 3195 cases, and Pretoria Central at 27 with 2601 cases. Mamelodi East came in at number 18 of police stations nationally with 815 cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances while Akasia had reports of 749 cases and Soshanguve 723. The highest number of common robbery cases in the capital city were reported to Pretoria Central in fourth position countrywide, with 818 cases. Sunnyside in eighth position had 502 cases, and Brooklyn 396.

Mamelodi topped the city list for assault cases with grievous bodily harm, in first place nationally with 852 cases while Diepsloot in position eighth reported 825 cases.

In cases of common assault, Mamelodi East was at 10th spot nationally with 992 cases while Sunnyside, also in the top 30, had 727 cases.

In the period under review, the so-called trio cases (house and business robbery and car hijacking) saw 378 cases reported to the Mamelodi East police station, with the station in second place nationally with 290 cases of car hijacking.

When it comes to robbery of residential properties, while residents may believe this crime to be rampant in more exclusive suburbs, in terms of the national figures, Honeydew, Sandton and Douglasdale in Joburg top the list while the only Tshwane station in the top 10 is Soshanguve.

Pretoria West was in top spot for cash-in-transit robberies with five cases reported, as well as three each at Pretoria Central and Silverton and two in Laudium.

