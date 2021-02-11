Mamelodi east’s Moshe MC speaks out on his life, music

Pretoria - Doing what he is known for and sharpening his craft is always the priority for artist Moshe Matseke. When the Pretoria News caught up with him this week, the man known as Moshe MC was on a lunch break between rehearsals. “It's been a hectic couple of days. We've been living, eating and bathing in music since last week. But that's what we live for,” he said with a chuckle. The 29-year-old-from Mamelodi east is a charming lad who has an optimistic supporter in his mother. “I grew up around a positive and church-orientated family. That is where I get my carefree attitude. We were taught by my mom that things will always work if you keep your head up,” he said. For Matseke there was no escaping musical influence. He said growing up in Mamelodi, his love for music originated from jazz, house and amapiano, and that's where he caught his first note.

His association with music started at home; his late brother used to be in a choir. “We used to watch him sing with my mom, and I admired and appreciated him singing in the choir. Sadly, he passed on in 2013, but by then the music bug had already bitten me,” he said.

He said there was no escaping the music environment, and although his other brother was not blessed with an especially good voice, he said he had a musical heart.

“This is where my second musical influence comes from. My brother played music 23/7 and used just one hour to sleep,” Matseke jokingly said.

He recalls how his love for reggae and gospel grew from listening to all the tunes. This soon led Matseke to join the choir in primary school, which he maintained all the way to his later years. He also joined the Tshwane Gospel choir.

Beating on his craft continuously and seeking opportunity led him to work with DJ Fresh and Lamiez Holworthy, which gave him a kick-start and a platform in the music industry.

Speaking about the pandemic and how it had affected the industry, Matseke said music was his bread and butter. He said when the pandemic hit he was left frustrated, but later adjusted his sails to the wind and used other platforms to generate income.

He said he was exposed to a whole new way of making music that would be performed or shared digitally.

“Another thing the pandemic helped me with was how to play the guitar. So I had, and still have, my hands full playing the guitar,’' he said.

He said he also appreciated the down time during the pandemic, because life had led him and his band to travelling across the country and performing. “But once it's over, and by the Grace of God it (the pandemic) will be over, it’s back to performing and blessing people,” he said.

Last weekend he was featured on the State Theatre’s live feature called The Fringe, which every Sunday allows up-and-coming and established musicians to share their trade, and music, with those who appreciate it. This was a major milestone, he said, one he appreciated and for which he gave his all.

