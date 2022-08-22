Mamelodi family hopeful son’s tavern killer will be found soon

Pretoria - The Sithole family in Mamelodi is pleading with the public to assist the police to arrest the man who shot and killed their son, 33-year-old Bheki Sithole, at a tavern last month. The family said they were in pain after seeing video footage circulating, allegedly showing 26-year-old Madala Johannes Kgotsi shoot and kill Sithole at Monaco tavern in front of a large crowd in the early hours of Monday, July 11.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the footage the streets are seen jam-packed on the night of Sunday, July 10, as a popular Amapiano DJ was invited to play. Sithole’s killing coincidentally occurred around the time when there was a spate of tavern shootings in the country. Although his death was initially reported as among the tavern killings, the family quickly claimed, after engaging some of Sithole’s friends, that Kgotsi, who was a fresh parolee, shot and killed their son while trying to impress a woman who had asked to use Sithole’s cellphone to take pictures.

Monaco in Mamelodi where Bheki Sithole, 33, was shot and killed. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) The South African Police Service published Kgotsi's image, noting that the police in Gauteng had issued a reward for any positive information that could assist in apprehending Kgotsi. “Kgotsi is linked to the shooting incident that happened on July 11, 2022, at a local tavern in Mamelodi East, whereby one person was shot dead and another other sustained a gunshot wound. “Kgotsi is also wanted for a case of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition after he failed to make a court appearance,” the police said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Anyone with positive information that can assist with the investigation or lead to the arrest of Khotsi is requested to contact Brigadier Emile Louw of Gauteng Murder and Robbery Unit on 082 778 7906 or Colonel Nelson Manganye on 079 529 4642. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on #MySAPSApp or #CrimeStop Line at 08600 10111. All information received will be treated as confidential,” read the notice. Sithole’s brother and family spokesperson Calvin Sithole said: “This is positive news for us as a family because we hope he can be caught and justice can be served. “We have always known it was him, but now that the police have published his picture and details we can finally also distribute this information and hope that someone our there assists the police to find Kgotsi for senselessly killing our brother in cold blood in front of people like that.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We hope he can be caught soon. We would appreciate any help to get my brother justice. We know that last month the police arrested a woman who is said to have been found in possession of firearms and the car Kgotsi was driving. Hopefully Kgotsi follows next,” said Sithole. Following the shooting, some locals in the community were furious and on the hunt for Kgotsi and two of his friends who were with him on the night of the shooting. Pretoria News