Mamelodi man to be sentenced for raping, strangling and dumping co-workers body

Pretoria - The Mamelodi man who confessed to raping, strangling and dumping the body of his co-worker down a shaft in the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Pretoria will finally be sentenced tomorrow. Piet Andries Mabotja, will appear for sentencing in the Pretoria North Magistrate's court, following his confession to the rape and murder of his co-worker, Regina Thamsanqa Majola, 28, in 2017. Mabotja submitted a statement detailing how he and Majola were employed as cleaners subcontracted to the Department of Agriculture in Arcadia, Pretoria. According to him he approached Majola on December 21 2017 and took her to the seventh floor where he grabbed her by the neck and told her he wanted to have sex with her. When she refused, he then pushed her against the wall until she gave up fighting, unzipped her pants pushed her to the floor and proceeded to rape her.

“I admit that I intentionally killed Majola by strangling her with my hands.

"I killed her because I was overwhelmed by the fear of her pressing charges of rape against me.”

“I had no right to kill her and I further know that my actions were wrong and punishable by law.”

Maboja further detailed how he dropped his co-workers body down the maintenance shaft between the sixth and seventh floor of the department to dispose of the body, but not before robbing her of her cellphone and bank card.

The following day he then proceeded to withdraw R4 000 from Majola’s bank account and purchased groceries at Denneboom Mall in Mamelodi.

“I knew her bank card pin as she used to send me to the bank to withdraw money on her behalf.

"My intention was to permanently deprive her of her properties.”

Mabotja will be sentenced for rape, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearm.

Majola was reported missing on December 22 2017 a day after she had disappeared from work during her tea break.

Her decomposing body was discovered by a security guard during the department’s Christmas break on December 28 2017.

During his previous court appearances in court members of the National Educational, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) union called for the death penalty to be brought back to show that crimes against women would no longer be tolerated within South African communities.

Pretoria News