Mamelodi Massacre commemoration to celebrate heroes of area

ON NOVEMBER 21, 1985, 50 000 residents of Mamelodi were shot at while protesting against high rent, banning of funerals and service charges. Police killed 13 protesters on the day in what became known as the Mamelodi Massacre. Among those killed was a child aged just 4 months. Next year the commemoration of the massacre will take a different turn and include the celebration of community heroes of the area. Mamelodi Personalities Awards founder Lolo Mojele said the event would include members of the community identifying nominees and voting for the winners. “Our mission is to demonstrate to all of you that all of us can turn mission impossible to mission incredible. We do all this not to bask in the glory of the achievers, but to take Mamelodi to unimaginable heights,” Mojele said.

He said there would be five categories – humanitarian, business, social, creative and special awards. All will have 25 subcategories and winners.

Mojele said the initiative was not outcome-based, but process-driven because there were many people who did not want to become part of the process, but wanted to become part of the outcome.

“The process determines who is to become part of the outcome. The apartheid regime had tried to bury this township many times, but it kept rising and we are still here today, with pride of how far we have come,” he said.

Mamelodi is one of South Africa's historically famous townships and home to more than 110 000 households.

The area spans over 42.9km² and is also home to many legends.

The organising team’s marketing and sales director, Zandile Skhondo, said a detailed programme would be made public and partnerships with various local organisations would be established.

“Through this initiative we will be telling a story and when we convey personal stories of individuals or organisations in a township and the role that they played, one of the important things that we do is convey a sense of humanity,” Skhondo said.

She said so much good existed and they lived among greats who made a difference in their community. Recognising those people or organisations was important.

Skhondo added that telling the stories of Mamelodi was essential in advancing the township economy and creating role models for youth.

Pretoria News