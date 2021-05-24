Mamelodi school blamed for alleged food poisoning

Pretoria - Mamelodi EFF members are demanding answers and accountability after 111 pupils from Vlakfontein Secondary School were rushed for medical examinations after apparent food poisoning last Wednesday.

Parents gathered at the school on Friday and accused management of failing to inform them on time about what happened to their children when they ate food from the feeding scheme and started vomiting and needing medical attention.

Leaders Pretty Morudu and PR councillor Grace Silaule led the group that confronted the school’s management, demanding answers for the feeding scheme which they said some pupils did not want to eat from because it was not the first time it had made them ill.

They shared a video with the Pretoria News showing children at the school gate asking to be let out to go to eat at their homes or buy food outside the school, but the gate was locked.

Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was investigating the circumstances that led to the learners needing medical examination after eating the feeding scheme food.

Mabona said that of the estimated 111 pupils, 12 were vomiting and ill, but he could confirm that no learner was admitted to hospital or clinics.

Morudu, however, said it appeared there was something wrong because it was not the first time pupils eating at the feeding scheme had become sick, even if it was not initially as aggressive as the most recent incident.

She said what frustrated them and some parents most was that the school principal did not communicate with parents urgently; they had to hear about the incident from the pupils after school.

“We feel that the department is not going to hold anybody accountable for this.

“We want the department to ensure the school allows pupils to go out to buy food from the vendors who used to earn a living by trading at the school many years ago.

“What we do not want is to deal with similar incidents, and for parents to only find out when pupils get home because the principal did not report this on time,” Morudu said.

However, Mabona said: “The principal reported the matter to the district office and we immediately intervened and dispatched officials to the school to assess the situation.”

Mabona said the school has never received any complaint of such an incident before.

“The department, in collaboration with the Department of Health, visited the school to offer psychosocial support and all the necessary support to all affected by the said incident.

“Parents were informed of the incident.

“The school has not received any complaint of such an incident before.

“An investigation into circumstances surrounding this incident is under way,” Mabona added.

One parent who asked not to be named because of fear of the child being victimised, said the school could have done better to inform parents because food poisoning was a serious concern.

She said pupils could have died.

Pretoria News