Mamelodi skateboarders move closer to having own venue

Pretoria - Skateboarders in Mamelodi are a step closer to getting their own facility. The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has given its full support to the building of an educational centre that will incorporate skateboarding in Mamelodi east.

Poele Mofolo, who works for an NGO in the area, Tateni Community Care Services, is deeply involved in the skateboarding community. His dream is to get the children interested in the sport to keep them constructively occupied and off the streets. Mofolo has battled for years to obtain land in the area to serve as a permanent home for the club, which is presently operating from a local centre called “Beerhall” but is awaiting permission to use a site next to a police station for skateboarding. Enthusiastic skateboarders trying out their skills at Tateni Community Care Services in Mamelodi. Picture: Supplied Gauteng recently confirmed its support for Tateni Community Care Services to build an educational centre incorporating facilities for sports, including skateboarding, in Mamelodi East.

The aim is to empower children and youth through skateboarding and education, by combining skateboarding with creative arts-based education, agriculture and skills development. The vision is to provide an after school drop-in facility, where children can do supported homework, a sewing school, and a skills development centre. The aim is also to have a library where children will have access to educational resources, as well as an internet café and computer training programme to enhance computer literacy.

In its letter of support, the province said the educational centre would give children and youths the opportunity to become leaders for a better world. It will focus on groups who are often excluded from sports and educational opportunities, especially girls and children living with disabilities and those who come from low-income backgrounds.

No matter what age, children are taught the skills of skateboarding at the centre. Picture: Supplied The department said it had worked with Tateni Community Care Service to provide support for its skateboarding lessons and competitions. “We believe that they went above and beyond for this project since 2021, and the initiative has made a huge impact already for the young people in their community. The project is innovative and provides multiple opportunities for the growth of young people in a meaningful and holistic way.” Established in May 202, the Mams Skate Club emerged as a visionary project under the guidance of Tateni Community Care Services.

Initiated by Mofolo, a seasoned skater and dedicated enthusiast, the concept of Mams Skate Club was born with the goal of organising skating as a sport in Mamelodi and providing a safe space for children in the township. Recognising the various challenges faced by children in the community, the skate club aims to create a social skate club that also fosters learning, growth, and a sense of belonging for children and young people in Mamelodi. Mams Skate Club envisions an “EduPark” that encompasses a range of activities and facilities, extending beyond the skate park itself.

Moreover, the EduPark seeks to create a conducive learning environment where disadvantaged children can enroll in alternative project-based learning programmes. Mofolo said the objectives of Tateni Community Care Services were to break the cycle of poverty and empower youth, which aligned well with Mams Skate Club’s mission. The club has numerous programmes for the children, and Mofolo said they were busy preparing for their school sport programme, in collaboration with the department.

“Our skate club will be going to identified primary schools in Mamelodi. “This programme is designed to introduce students to the basics of skateboarding. It will be open to students of all ages and skill levels.” Mofolo added that this is their attempt to grow the sport and make it more inclusive to children who came from disadvantaged communities.