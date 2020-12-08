Pretoria NewsNews
MMC for Human Settlements Mpho Mehlape-Zimu. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)
MMC for Human Settlements Mpho Mehlape-Zimu. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Mamelodi temporary homes to accommodate hostel dwellers built on wetland

By Rapula Moatshe Time of article published 57m ago

Share this article:

Pretoria – MMC for Human Settlements Mpho Mehlape-Zimu has accused former Tshwane administrators of failing to ensure a proper land assessment was done before temporary homes were built in Mamelodi to accommodate hostel dwellers during Covid-19.

The units were commissioned by national government and launched by Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu and former Tshwane administrators in May to address the de-densification of the hostels.

A total of 1 000 homes were to be commissioned by the national government and built at a cost of R64 000 each, but the number was reduced to 668 during lockdown.

Mehlape-Zimu said 223 were complete and 444 were at various stages of completion.

During a visit to the site, she discovered the houses were built on a wetland without the provision of adequate storm water support and no proper land assessment was done beforehand.

“Some of the units were built with defects. I intend to ensure that my housing team will look into addressing the defects and draw up a plan that will provide a lasting solution for the residents of Mamelodi hostel to support de-densification.”

Mehlape-Zimu instituted strict deadlines for building the homes, saying she wanted to provide the community with feedback as soon as possible.

She said: “The budget has been assigned and work is ongoing at these units, thus the commitment made to these residents must be delivered upon so that fruitless expenditure is not incurred.”

Share this article: