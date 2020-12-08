Mamelodi temporary homes to accommodate hostel dwellers built on wetland
Pretoria – MMC for Human Settlements Mpho Mehlape-Zimu has accused former Tshwane administrators of failing to ensure a proper land assessment was done before temporary homes were built in Mamelodi to accommodate hostel dwellers during Covid-19.
The units were commissioned by national government and launched by Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu and former Tshwane administrators in May to address the de-densification of the hostels.
A total of 1 000 homes were to be commissioned by the national government and built at a cost of R64 000 each, but the number was reduced to 668 during lockdown.
Mehlape-Zimu said 223 were complete and 444 were at various stages of completion.
During a visit to the site, she discovered the houses were built on a wetland without the provision of adequate storm water support and no proper land assessment was done beforehand.
“Some of the units were built with defects. I intend to ensure that my housing team will look into addressing the defects and draw up a plan that will provide a lasting solution for the residents of Mamelodi hostel to support de-densification.”
Mehlape-Zimu instituted strict deadlines for building the homes, saying she wanted to provide the community with feedback as soon as possible.
She said: “The budget has been assigned and work is ongoing at these units, thus the commitment made to these residents must be delivered upon so that fruitless expenditure is not incurred.”