Mamelodi’s quarry of death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The government should do enough risk analysis when providing services to ensure residents do not have to pay with their lives or those of their children, Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu said. Mchunu and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille were visiting the two Mamelodi families whose children drowned in a construction quarry last Saturday. The ministers also donated money and groceries to the parents of Siyabonga Mabila, 7, and Tony Lawrence Moore, 4, who were buried on Saturday. Mchunu said he hoped that from this incident, the government and the community would learn a lesson so such incidents could be avoided. He said it could not be said that just because the government was bringing some sort of services to an area, somebody must die.

That is not how things were supposed to work, Mchunu said.

De Lille said they were deeply saddened by what happened to the children, and wanted to start their day by visiting the Moore and Mabila families to express their condolences.

Mchunu said the community of Skierlik Mountain View informal settlement should not think what happened to them did not reach the people in government because any human being would be disheartened by the incident that ended the lives of children.

He said: “Although we also work from Cape Town, our offices as ministers are here in Tshwane. We also have our residences here in Tshwane.

“We then thought when something sad or bad occurs to your neighbours you do not keep quiet and just sit where you are seated. You do not just read the newspaper and fold it and then wait for another newspaper the next day.

“The incident that occurred here, affecting the two families directly and the community and us, is sad. You can build a school here for months, but that does not mean the community must pay for that particular service with the lives of children.”

He told the Moore family: “It is indeed a tragic occurrence. We are here to say we are part of you as a family in particular, we are from the other family.

“We are saying to both of you that we are very saddened by what happened and we sympathise with you and we know what you are going through.”

De Lille said: “We are here on behalf of the government to come and sympathise and to express our condolences to the families.

“What happened is very, very painful and we are really really touched as the government.”

Moore family spokesperson and uncle of the dead children,, Deon Moore, said the families were happy to have received support from all spheres of government, and hoped that they would not just disappear after the funeral on Saturday.

Pretoria News