Mams radio station vandalised, looted

Pretoria - While some communities across Tshwane have rallied behind the call to denounce the destruction of property and looting, the township of Mamelodi continues to battle keeping criminals at bay. The latest casualty was the local Mams radio station which was vandalised and looted.

Through a statement, the radio station said their broadcasting transmitter, studios and other office equipment was vandalised whilst other things were stolen. As a result of this, the radio station said it had been unable to broadcast any news and information regarding the community. Sipho Motau, the radio station's spokesperson said they had opened a case with the local police and called on anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and inform the police.

Inside the Mams radio station which was vandalised and looted. Picture: Supplied "We urge our listeners to please bear with us for any inconvenience while we are off air until further notice. Should there be any further information we will inform you." "Please include the station management and presenters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said it was deeply saddened by reports of violence and damage to the country’s broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure, including destruction and vandalism of community radio stations and network towers.