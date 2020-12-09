Man accused of raping two minor girls at Pretoria hotel abandons bail

Pretoria - The 45-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping two minor girls at a Pretoria hotel last month has abandoned his bid for bail. The man appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following his arrest on November 23. He had indicated from the beginning of the proceedings that he would not be applying for bail. He said he also intended to plead guilty to the charges levelled against him. The man cannot be identified as he is related to one of the girls.

He was arrested for kidnapping the two girls, aged 11 and 13, from their home in Lotus Gardens.

He then proceeded to a liquor outlet in Pretoria West and later the hotel, where he booked a room and allegedly violated both children.

Police said the youngest victim managed to escape and alerted people in the hotel, who came to their rescue. Hotel security was informed and the police alerted, who subsequently arrested the suspect, who was still in the hotel room.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services said the accused’s attempts for bail would have come to nil as he had in fact been out on parole for a rape he committed in June 2012.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the man had been placed on parole on December 19, 2017, with his sentence set to expire on May 8 next year.

Nxumalo said in fact, officials tasked with conducting the monitoring had struggled to locate him on the weekend when the alleged incident took place. His parole had as of last week been revoked.

Pretoria News