Despite standing before the court for Schedule 5 offences of fraud, money laundering and corruption charges, Ivo Gunter Wegrostek, 63, pleaded with the court to not only grant him bail, but to also allow him to go on holiday with his family to the Seychelles.
Wegrostek, who has South African and Austrian passports, requested he be allowed to leave for the planned from December 26 and return on January 2.
Following this, he said within a day or two of returning, arrangements could be made with the investigating officer collect the passports.
It is alleged Wegrostek siphoned R53m from the City’s bank accounts on August 30.