Man rescued from rubble after speeding car ploughs through wall into his Mabopane house

Pretoria - A man in Morula View in Mabopane is still reeling from shock after he was trapped and rescued from rubble and bricks when his house caved in following an unusual accident involving a speeding vehicle that ploughed into the property on Monday night. The victim, Peter Monnamorwa, sustained injuries on his back and head after he was hit by bricks while watching television just after 7pm.

He was rushed to hospital and had treatment for his back and stitches in his head. Before the accident took place he was sat inside the lounge with his wife, discussing something related to plants and flowers they saw on the internet. A man in Morula View in Mabopane is still reeling from shock after he was trapped and rescued from rubble and bricks when his house caved in following an unusual accident involving a speeding vehicle that ploughed into the property #Accident #Mabopane pic.twitter.com/6psuqPqrSe — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) June 6, 2023 The wife, Maria Monnamorwa, recalled that she stepped out of the house because she wanted to pluck off a plant from their small garden to show to her husband.

“I told him that we have this yellow plant in our garden,” she said. All of a sudden there was a huge noise. The bricks came crashing down on her husband and a car was seen hanging into the house. Bricks and tiles also flew into the air. Maria said: “I heard a loud bang and our child who was in the other room doing some school work was screaming. The whole thing happened in a flash. I didn’t even see that car as it was coming towards the house. My husband was also screaming for help as he was trapped under the bricks.”

She said the family was still seeking answers with regard to what actually transpired. She said the driver was “bloody” when he was removed from the vehicle. “The SAPS officers who attended the scene came without a blood-alcohol test kit. So, we don’t know whether he was drunk or not. All that I saw was a car hanging on my house,” she said.

Her husband Peter said it was not the first time that his property was hit by a speeding vehicle. On two previous occasions vehicles only crashed into his yard, but never damaged the house. “What happened this time around is a miracle. Many people still can’t believe that a vehicle ploughed into my yard and house at the same time and that I was trapped under the bricks. I am lucky to be alive. I thank God for saving me from death,” he said. He remembered that bricks came crashing down on him while he sat on a couch.

“I fell down and I was trapped under the bricks while that car was almost on my back,” he said. He said the driver escaped unharmed because he walked around after he was removed from the vehicle, which was badly dented. Peter said he was unable to estimate the cost of damage to his property but he said his new R45 000 couches were broken as a result of bricks and corrugated tiles that collapsed on them.