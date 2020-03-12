Man's life on hold after he was ‘declared dead’

Pretoria - The department of Home Affairs has been slammed for dragging its feet to correct a mistake made and state that 60-year-old Nni Banny Banda is alive. In 2016 he visited the department to collect his brother’s death certificate. However, he was handed his own death certificate as well. Since then he has gone from Home Affairs in Lebowakgomo to Pretoria, with no positive results. Last month he told the Pretoria News his problems were acknowledged by the department, which made a commitment to have the mistake rectified. Banda said: “I am frustrated now because I have been going from one office to another, and all they have been doing was asking me to fill in forms and sign documents.

“What is worse is that after they committed that they would help me, they have not even contacted me.

“How do they help me if they have not made contact with me because they have my details?

“The department basically stopped my life, but it has not shown urgency to correct the mistake.

“Now I cannot even drive or work as a driver because my driving licence expired. I cannot change my children’s surnames from their mother's to mine; this is because I cannot legally marry their mother as I am deceased in the system. I will not even earn a pension because of this.”

Department spokesperson David Hlabane said the department was working hard to ensure the matter was resolved. A more detailed feedback on investigations into the matter would be issued later this week.

