Many Centurion homes in dark but progress in repair of burnt Kloofsig substation

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane made significant progress in restoring power generation from the Kloofsig substation yesterday, after it caught fire on Tuesday night and left many homes and businesses in Centurion in the dark. This came shortly after the City completed work to restore the Mooikloof substation, which also caught fire and left many Pretoria East homes and businesses in the dark for over a week.

Tshwane emergency services officials were immediately deployed to extinguish the fire at the Kloofsig substation but damage had already affected supply to the suburbs of Lyttelton, Barnard Park and Kloofsig. To restore electricity supply to affected areas as soon as possible, the City’s technicians began assessing the damage and devising a recovery plan while the source of the fire was still under investigation. Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said repair work was simultaneously happening at the neighbouring Barnard Park substation.

Testing was crucial to identify faults that may hamper power restoration, he said. “The City of Tshwane is delighted to announce that its technicians have made significant progress overnight in their efforts to restore power to the residents of Lyttelton and Kloofsig,” said Bokaba. The technicians had successfully installed the switchgear and completed the cable termination.

“Testing will be done after completing the Barnard Park substation’s cable identification. Meanwhile, the necessary equipment required to restore power was delivered at the Barnard Park substation, and the termination of cables is under way,“ he said. “The identification of feeder cables from Lyttelton and Die Hoewes has already begun, to be followed by the joining of the feeder cables to the Barnard Park substation. Once all these processes have been completed, testing will commence. We wish to thank residents for their patience during this arduous and daunting process, and we will regularly provide updates as the work progresses. We also wish to apologise to the residents and consumers for the inconvenience caused.” Meanwhile, residents used social media to express their frustration with the City’s aged infrastructure, and maintenance of it.