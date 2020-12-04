Mapiti Matsena’s ’killer’ back in Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court

Pretoria - The man accused of murdering ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena at his Doornpoort home on July 15 will today be back in the dock at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court. Thoka Monoko, 29, will make his fourth appearance on charges of murder and housebreaking, after he allegedly stabbed Matsena to death. During his last appearance on October 13, the State asked for a postponement pending further investigation. The accused was remanded in custody after he waived his right to apply for bail. Monoko allegedly stabbed the politician multiple times with a sharp knife until he died.

He allegedly broke into the house while armed with the knife before ambushing and killing Matsena.

Matsena was formerly the regional deputy chairperson of the regional ANC in Tshwane.

He also led the ANC caucus in council after the 2016 local government elections, moving on to the legislature after last year’s general polls.

The late politician’s family expressed worries about constant postponements since the case was brought before court.

Family spokesperson Abel Matsena said it was disappointing that the case was dragging on despite assurance from an investigating officer that evidence was collated.

The accused has asked for forgiveness from family members inside the court, but it was unclear whether they were willing to bury the hatchet.

On the night of his death in July, Matsena had gone to the toilet when the suspect gained entry through the unlocked outside glass door.

“The suspect allegedly covered Matsena’s wife with a blanket.

The wife ran out and called her son from the other house on the premises who witnessed the fight and saw the suspect stab his father with an unknown object in the chest,” the police said.

Pretoria News