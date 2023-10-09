Marking 40 years of Grace Bible Church

Pretoria - Scores of members of the Grace Bible Church brought Soweto streets to life yesterday during a Pilgrimage Memorial Walk to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the church.
The walk marked the end of the Word Explosion 2023, which began on October 3.
It started at the main campus in Pimville, and the participants headed to Rock Anglican Church (Mavis Hall), the first venue used when the church was handed over to presiding Bishop Mosa Sono four decades ago.
The next stops were Isaacson Primary School, St John’s Church and Home Makers, where the Grace Bible Church settled in June 1986, eventually relocating to its then new home in Pimville in 2001.
Pretoria News