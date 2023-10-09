Independent Online
Pretoria News
Monday, October 9, 2023

Marking 40 years of Grace Bible Church

Soweto streets were vibrant for the duration of Grace Bible Church’s memorial walk. Picture: Supplied

Soweto streets were vibrant for the duration of Grace Bible Church’s memorial walk. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Pretoria - Scores of members of the Grace Bible Church brought Soweto streets to life yesterday during a Pilgrimage Memorial Walk to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the church.

The walk marked the end of the Word Explosion 2023, which began on October 3.

It started at the main campus in Pimville, and the participants headed to Rock Anglican Church (Mavis Hall), the first venue used when the church was handed over to presiding Bishop Mosa Sono four decades ago.

The next stops were Isaacson Primary School, St John’s Church and Home Makers, where the Grace Bible Church settled in June 1986, eventually relocating to its then new home in Pimville in 2001.

Ushers keep an eye on proceedings during the Grace Bible Church’s Pilgrimage Memorial Walk yesterday. Picture: Supplied
Grace Bible Church members came out in large numbers to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the church. Picture: Supplied
Some of the congregants add colour and spark to the memorial walk. Picture: Supplied
All the branches - more than 70 - of Grace Bible church were represented during the walk. Picture: Supplied
The participants joined ushers for a lighter moment during the walk. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria News

