Marking of matric exam papers for more than a million candidates almost complete

Pretoria - The marking of matric exam papers for more than a million candidates is nearing completion as provinces round up final outstanding subjects and the capturing process gains momentum. Department of Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli, who has visited most of the centres countrywide, commended the markers for finishing ahead of schedule. “Given the fact that we had to handle this assignment in the context of Covid-19, at the centres I visited I spoke to moderators, markers and others officials and they say it was a very demanding task, so we are grateful to the markers. We regret those who have fallen in the course of carrying out this exercise, those chief markers and internal moderators working for over ten years.” The process was marred by disruptions as some markers called for the halting of the process as numbers of infected increased countrywide. Giving the technical report yesterday, director of public exams Priscilla Okubanjo said despite more than 90% of marking centres having been closed temporarily, marking was expected to conclude on Friday.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Limpopo are among provinces that have already concluded the marking process for their provinces.

Okubanjo said 45 272 markers were appointed, out of which 2 463 withdrew from the process for various reasons, and some personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

“Personnel that tested positive numbered 315, and out of that number 168 tested positive at the gate. Some arrived sick, or they arrived and the next day they were sick.”

She said the results were due to be released on February 22, and followed by the provincial releases on February 23, and then they would open the system for remarking and appeals from learners who might want to appeal certain marks.

At the moment the capturing of marks is taking place, with stringent processes to make sure it is done correctly, according to Okubanjo.

“As of January 18 the process across the country started with over 600 capturers being appointed. We have 34 centres with stringent measures in place to ensure safety and adherence to protocols.”

All capturing is expected to be completed by January 25.

She said load shedding had not affected them badly in the marking process, but capturing needed electricity. Six provinces have generators to supply back-up power in the event of load shedding. The rest are capturing in line with the load-shedding programme.

Pretoria News