Massive water supply interruption to hit residents in west of Pretoria

Pretoria - A massive water supply interruption is expected to affect many residents in Pretoria West and surrounding areas on Tuesday. This would be as a result of the City of Tshwane’s scheduled upgrades to the water supply distribution system at Iscor Heights high-level reservoirs during the month of April.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said although the metro would make efforts to avoid the interruption of water supply at all costs, some areas might be affected. Possible water supply interruption may occur in areas such as Broekscheur 318-JR, Lotus Gardens (all extensions), Claremont, Philip Nel Park, Danville (all extensions), Pretoria, Daspoort, Pretoria Ext 2, 3, 6 and 10, Daspoort 319-JR, Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Daspoort Estate, Salvokop Ext 3, Elandspoort, Skinner Court 254-JR, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Technikonrand 662-JR, Fort 646-JR, Van Zylslaagte 755-JR, Fort West Ext 5, Zandfontein 317-JR and Groenkloof 358-JR. Mashigo said: “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the shutdown of the water supply.”

This was on the back of a warning by Magalies Water to its customers receiving water supply from the Wallmansthal supply scheme about an envisaged water supply interruption. The entity said this was due to an electricity outage which had affected both the water treatment plant and reservoir as a result of oil theft from an Eskom transformer at the substation supplying the scheme with electricity. “Eskom has been notified and is working on resolving this power supply interruption with the necessary speed. We encourage customers to use water sparingly in order to avoid prolonged water supply interruptions. Magalies Water apologises for this inconvenience that this may cause,” the entity said.