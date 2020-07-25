Matric farewell dances a distant dream

Dressing up in a beautiful gown may be a distant dream for matrics who have not only had a disrupted academic year, but have lost out on many of the social highlights of their last year at school. The latest announcement that schools will close again from Monday, and that matrics alone will be at school from August 3, was another blow for those who hoped there may still be a dance or matric farewell to look forward to. Professional photographer Yolané Bayards said she loved matric dance season, but due to the lockdown regulations, most of her regular clients in Pretoria had cancelled. She said some schools had contacted her and still hoped to have a small-scale event, but it was all up in the air. “Some clients are keen on getting all dolled up and just having their photos taken so some may just have the photoshoot as a memory for themselves,” she said.

Silindile Nkosi, who attends Willowridge High, said she and her friends were disappointed as the matric dance was something they looked forward to.

She had already picked out her dress design and bought some accessories and booked her make-up artist.

She said she hoped the school would still manage to have some kind of farewell event, once things improved with Covid-19.

Lynique Evans, who also goes to Willowridge, saw the dance as a big deal. She said the year had already been tough for them and she was looking forward to ending it in a special way.

Another classmate, Lebogang Moshebi, said she had her date organised during the first few weeks when school started in January.

She said she wanted to make memories with her friends and just dress up, because they rarely got the opportunity to.

“My thoughts are that it hopefully might be possible - maybe with the social distancing enforced and the wearing of masks,” she said, but she and her friends wanted to have something special.

There is still a glimmer of hope for the matrics as the peak of Covid-19 is expected to end in September, while the academic year has been extended.

Pretoria News