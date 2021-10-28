Matric learners hope they will do well despite impact of Covid-19 pandemic on learning

Pretoria - Matric learners in Tshwane are hopeful that despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on learning and teaching, they will do well in their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Yesterday marked the start of the matric exams, which will end on December 7.

The exams kicked off with learners writing English home language, first additional language and second additional language. About 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the exams this year. The Department of Basic Education has already announced its readiness plans, and said the results were expected to be released on January 20 next year. At Loreto Convent school, Tshiamo Namethe said the thought of writing her final exams during a pandemic was uncomfortable and nerve-racking, and she initially doubted that she would be able to write.

However, after sitting her first paper, she was hopeful she would be able to tackle other subjects. “Our teachers and the department have gone out of their way to assist us with the YouTube videos and study packages.” The 18-year-old, who is also a head girl at the school, said one of her aims was to make herself and the school proud, and she has plans to further her education at Wits University.

Another learner from the school, Nikita Thelede, said she was grateful that the exams had started when the country was on alert lockdown level 1. “Things are not as bad as they were last year. We attended every day and did not have many challenges. “I’m happy that I’m finally finishing school and more excited that I will finally move out of home,” she said.

Kaashifa Saloojee, from Pretoria High School for Girls, said she was optimistic that despite the lockdown and challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic, matric learners would do well and further their education. Twins Thandeka and Thandiswa Dlamini, also from Pretoria Girls High, said they found yesterday’s paper “not too bad”. “It went well and we are motivated to keep pushing and soldier on for the rest of November,” said Thandeka.