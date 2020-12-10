Matric rewrite: Judge questions whether Motshekga considered what would be least inconvenient

Pretoria - Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Norman Davis, hearing the application to overturn the rewrite of two exam papers next week, questioned whether the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga ever considered what would be the least inconvenient for the learners when she ordered the rewrite.

The judge asked why did she decide that they had to rewrite the maths and science two papers next week, and for example did not give them until early January to rewrite these papers.

He pointed out to advocate Chris Erasmus, acting for the minister, that some pupils who stayed in hostels have returned home and others are on their way to go on holiday while one of the applicants said she is getting married this weekend.

"Did the minister consider all of this," he asked.

Erasmus argued that the minister had reasoned that the facts of these two papers are still fresh in the memories of these pupils and the least inconvenient route is for them to write next week, while the exams are still ongoing. "You don’t want a learner to switch off and return at a later date to rewrite the exams," he said.