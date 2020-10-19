Matrics urged to focus as final exams begin
Pretoria - As Grade 12 matric learners sit for the first paper of their final exams today, they have been urged to focus on them.
The principal of Mamelodi-based Ribane Laka Secondary School, Martha Ngoma, said matrics had to keep in mind that they must pass their exams.
Despite the difficulties that had come with Covid-19 they had to put in extra effort to get through the exams smoothly, and, Ngoma said, at her school they had ensured the Class of 2020 was motivated.
The principal of Pretoria Secondary School, Anton Lombardt, said learners seemed more determined than ever.
He said the pandemic had come with a lot of challenges but the task ahead required them to give it all they had. “It’s good to see how positive the learners are despite the kind of year they have had to go through. We made sure they caught up as quickly as possible,” he said.
Abbotts Colleges recently subscribed to the Independent Examinations Board as their assessment vehicle of choice from next year.
Managing director Chris van Niekerk said they would be phasing in the assessment vehicle starting with Grade 8 to Grade 10. “We believe that our strategic vision will enable learners to compete with their peers both locally and internationally and be better aligned with the curriculum implementation methodologies and the assessment philosophies of the Independent Examinations Board.”
He wished the matric learners well for their final exams and urged them to put their best foot forward.
The exams start with life orientation, followed by practicals in computer applications technology and information technology on Wednesday and Thursday.
The exams end on December 15.
Pretoria News