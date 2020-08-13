Matrics will write mid-year, final exams together - Department

Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education has announced that this year’s matriculants will be writing their mid-year and final examinations all in one go. The department announced yesterday that despite the frequent disruptions to this year’s school calendar, the 2020 matriculants would be writing their exams later this year. According to the department, moving the May and June examinations, as well as the October and November finals towards the end of the year, would enable learners to cover the curriculum. It would, at the same time, afford them ample time for the revision of the syllabus. Due to the exams being combined, the department indicated that all learners who were registered to write their senior certificate examinations in June would also automatically be allowed to write their finals.

More than 1.1 million learners, including part-time candidates who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams, as well as those who sought to rewrite to improve their marks, are expected to write their exams this year.

The department’s spokesperson, Terence Khala, explained that the reason for this year’s high numbers of exam candidates was due to disruptions to the school calendar, which resulted in the previous year's learners being unable to write their exams in June.

Learners will, according to the department, receive an admission letter by the end of September, which will include the subjects for which they are registered and the examination centre at which they would be writing.

Despite the changes to the examination dates, no learners or late registrations would be allowed by the department.

The exams are set to begin on November 5 and end by December 15, with learners to write two papers each in business studies and accounting.

However, subjects such as Life Orientation will be assessed earlier, with the Common Assessment Task scheduled for October 19.

The practical exams for computer applications technology will be written on October 22.

The department indicated that the results would be released on February 23.

“Candidates need to be assured that the late release of the results will not jeopardise their admission to higher education institutions.”

