Mayor Moya addresses service delivery concerns in Ga-Rankuwa

The long-standing issue of the gravel road in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 2 was among service delivery issues that were highlighted during an izimbizo hosted by the Mayor Nasiphi Moya in Region 1 on weekend. The road has been a thorn in the side of residents since 1963, prompting protests outside Tshwane House last month.

A resident Windsor Menyuko said residents were promised that the construction of a new road will be included in the City of Tshwane’s integrated development plan next year. “They promised us that they will put us on the IDP when they start the road for Zone 5 next year in March,” he said. He said during the protest on October 25 residents gave the City management at least seven days to visit their area.

Menyuko said: “The gravel road issue was highlighted during the public meeting, but they were talking about many service delivery issues such as high mast lights, electricity and problems related to bushes. Other people complained that their councillors were not working.” Community activist Jomo Rapholo said the general complaints of residents stemmed from the fact that they were charged for services that were never rendered. “The main complaint is on payment of services. The citizens are saying ‘we can’t pay for services that are not delivered’. They charge us for refuse removal, for example, and they even charge us irrespective of the fact that there are times when the City would skip collecting refuse,” he said.

Moya said the izimbizos kick-started in Ga-Rankuwa in ward 30, 31 and 32 and would also be convened in other regions to engage with communities on service delivery issues. She recently unveiled a 100-day action plan aimed at transforming the metro's service delivery with six key service delivery priorities, which include financial stability and infrastructure development. She said the izimbizo afforded the new team of MMCs under her leadership to introduce themselves to communities and to also outline 100-days service delivery priorities.