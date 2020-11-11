Mayor Randall Williams discusses joint projects with Ambassador of Denmark, Tobias Elling Rehfeld

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Randall Williams yesterday met with the Ambassador of Denmark, Tobias Elling Rehfeld, to discuss the current state of joint projects and future engagements between the metro and the Scandinavian country. The discussions are aimed at furthering the strategic pillars of the City of Tshwane’s Integrated Development Plan. Williams said given that Pretoria was the administrative capital of South Africa and hosted 123 embassies and high commissions, he felt it necessary to prioritise joint international programmes and projects. “With the support of the diplomatic community, the City of Tshwane will be able to achieve its key strategic pillars, which will ensure that this city delivers on its mandate to its residents,” said Williams. The partnership between the two cities dates back to September 2016 when Pretoria wanted to share with and learn from Denmark’s experiences regarding urban migration, strategies for policing and safety, crime prevention and dealing with the scourge of drug addiction.

The discussions led to the signing of a time-lined memorandum of understanding, which saw several exchanges between 2017 and 2019.

Examples of these were technical visits and study tours between the two cities, and the training of officials through programmes, such the Danida Masters Programme, including short courses on the green economy.

Key among the discussions was to reaffirm the selected focus area for the Salvokop Precinct Development Project.

Salvokop presents a special opportunity to regenerate the inner city, according to Williams, who said it was also selected because it was located close to a transport station that had different modes of transport.

“There is an opportunity to integrate these transport modes and link Salvokop with the Pretoria CBD, which is a challenge currently.

“Salvokop also provides an opportunity for a mixed land use development, with offices, residential areas, possible retail outlets and restaurants, as well as heritage buildings.

“It also provides a great opportunity for locating previously disadvantaged communities closer to work opportunities in the Pretoria CBD and locating them closer to different modes of public transport,” said Williams.

Both cities committed to Phase 2 of the Smart and Sustainable Cities Programme, which includes hydropower initiatives at Salvokop Reservoir, non-motorised transport for the benefit of the communities of Pretoria, and a new business model in Pretoria West that could help bring the number of non-revenue water losses down and improve the City’s service delivery.

This project had the potential to change the urban landscape of the area through sustainable development initiatives, Williams said.

Pretoria News