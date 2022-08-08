Mbhazima Shilowa warns retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on entering active politics

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - Former Cope deputy president Mbhazima Shilowa has sent a warning to retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after it emerged that he may have decided to enter active politics and run for the country’s presidency in the 2024 general elections.

The former Gauteng premier told Mogoeng that politics was “not an easy path”, but political analyst Dr John Molepo said the retired Chief Justice was merely taking advantage of a leadership deficit in the country's politics. “CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is just about to receive a practical lesson in life. He will put the US right-wing evangelists to shame,” said Shilowa. In the video that trended at number 1 on Twitter this weekend, Mogoeng is seen holding hands with his wife while one of two men who introduced themselves as church leaders announced that South Africans should prepare to enter “Canaan” in 2024.

Former Cope deputy president Mbhazima Shilowa. Picture: File “Greetings to the nation of South Africa. Today is the 5th of August and we are in Mafikeng. We have long been in the wilderness and not reaching the promised land, but we want you all to know that in 2024 we will enter Canaan with our president, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, under a party called All Africa Alliance Movement (AAAM). We are happy because we have been suffering for years. We promise the nation that in 2024 we are entering Canaan,” said the unidentified church leader. The viral video attracted comments from those supporting Mogoeng’s political ambitions and those who felt he was entering a dirty game. “CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng is just about to receive a practical lesson in life. He will put the US right wing evangelists to shame,” said Shilowa.

Some agreed with Shilowa, saying he had experience in running a failed political party himself. This was in reference to the 2008 formation of Cope, a breakaway political party that contested against the ANC in 2009. Cope was formed by former ANC leaders Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, Shilowa and Mluleki George, in protest to the 2007 election of Jacob Zuma as ANC president. But other Twitter users shouted down Shilowa and reminded him that Lekota had successfully removed him from Cope.

Shilowa said the same Lekota had managed to harm the party, leaving it with three seats in Parliament, from 37 earned during the 2009 elections. Molepo, a political commentator, said Mogoeng was taking advantage of a leadership deficit in the country's politics. “It is not a bad idea for the former chief justice to contest in 2024, given the deficit in leadership that South Africa is facing.

“There has also been a trust deficit in politicians who have constantly failed the electorate. Mogoeng Mogoeng’s credentials and high standing in society will win him favour with some sectors in our nation,” said Molepo. However, he added that Mogoeng was unlikely to cause an upset due to the financial demands of running a political campaign. “People still have an allegiance to various political parties. He might get a seat or two but the reality is that the ANC will still be in power after the 2024 elections,” said Molepo.

Although Mogoeng has always downplayed questions about his political ambitions, he has been a vocal judge who, at times, found himself entangled in political controversy. In 2019, Mogoeng shocked some parliamentary channel viewers when he knelt down in Parliament and started praying. He had been invited to the National Assembly to swear-in new Members of Parliament when he requested political leaders to pray against corruption and unemployment.

The gesture resulted in massive criticism from those who did not expect the leader of the judiciary to openly practise his faith in a secular Parliament. In 2021, the retired Mogoeng explained his 2019 behaviour to a gathering at Mthatha, Eastern Cape, stating that he was acting on God’s instructions. “I knew that they were going to condemn me. God said: ‘Tell them to pray for three minutes. Tell everybody to assume whatever position they are comfortable with. I want you to kneel down. Tell them to pray for the country’.

“When President Ramaphosa took over, I was at my house and the Lord said to me: ‘Hey, you must go and remind these people of the oath of office.’ I said ‘Lord, you know them. Once they hear me say that, the media will eat me alive.’ “I argued with the Lord from Mafikeng all the way to Cape Town. Just before I went to administer the oath, I knelt down in the toilet. “I said ‘Lord, please, let it be a test, such as you gave to Abraham saying he must sacrifice Isaac when in fact you didn’t mean it.’

“So, I went there and the Lord said, ‘Speak’, and I spoke,” said Mogoeng. In 2020, Mogoeng was forced to apologise for his controversial political comments that South Africa should side with Israel instead of Palestine. The apology came after his unsuccessful appeal against a Judicial Conduct Committee finding that he had placed the judiciary in disrepute by getting embroiled in political controversy.

“I, Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, hereby apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through my utterances at the online seminar hosted by the Jerusalem Post on June 23, 2020, in which I participated,” said Mogoeng. Attempts to get comment from AAAM secretary general Bishop MK Tebe were unsuccessful. The South African Council of Churches declined to comment on the recent political developments involving Mogoeng.