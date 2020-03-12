MEC Lebogang Maile certain of Tshwane council dissolution

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile last night got a thumbs up during a public meeting in Mamelodi for disbanding the Tshwane government. Those who were at the meeting, held at Ikageng Community Hall, also vented their deep-seated frustration about poor service delivery. They accused ANC councillors of showing favouritism to certain residents and threatening them whenever they voiced their grievances. Maile said he would not argue with residents about their complaints because they were the ones who knew about their problems. He expressed relief that residents supported the decision to place the metro under administration. “At least 90% said they agreed with our decision,” he said.

However, there were others who were not in favour of the decision.

He was in Tshwane to explain to communities the reasons behind the decision to place the metro under administration.

He said he was still waiting for the go-ahead from Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

He expressed confidence that both parties would be supportive of the decision to put Tshwane under administration.

Asked whether his visit to Mamelodi was part of the election campaign, he said: “We have a responsibility as government and if we ever allow ourselves to be blackmailed we will never do our work.”

Maile said the executive council was preoccupied with preparing the municipality to work in tandem with administrators. “We must prepare ourselves and not get caught off guard as if we are not sure. We are sure and confident it is going to happen. As I speak to you today and tomorrow there is a workshop of senior managers by the provincial government and the municipality to prioritise plans to look at the resources and look at the challenges that are there and advise on what it is that we must do as the province and reinforce because things can’t remain the same after the municipality has been dissolved,” he said.

When the administrators take over they must hit the ground running and improve service delivery drastically before the by-elections. “We don’t want the administrators to come and start by trying to understand the problem. The administrators must come and solve the problem,” he said.

“We would not have secured it and it would mean that by law we would have to go back to square one to look at what is it that we do as the provincial government. At this point we are not even thinking about not securing concurrence. We are so confident that we know we are going to get it. There is nobody who is going to disagree. The situation has gone out of control.”

He lashed out at the decision by acting Tshwane speaker Zweli Khumalo to convene a council sitting on Tuesday, saying his motive was to delegitimise the decision of the provincial executive council.

Maile said it cost the City about R400 000 to convene a council sitting.

“You saw yesterday that they failed to quorate. The meeting of yesterday was an attempt to delegitimise the decision of the provincial executive council and unfortunately they were left with egg on their face. We were vindicated and it was clear that there is no council anymore,” he said.

Pretoria News