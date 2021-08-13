Media communicator Marco Granelli dies of Covid-19 complications

WELL-known government communicator, Marco Granelli, has succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Granelli, 53, was the senior marketing communications manager at the Electoral Commission (IEC). His last posts on social media in mid-July were to encourage people to register online for the upcoming municipal elections. Granelli, who matriculated at Rondebosch Boys High in Cape Town, studied journalism at Rhodes University. He started his career in 1991 as a reporter at the Pretoria News where he met his wife, photographer Patricia Hagen. He took time off to complete an MBA at Wits and moved into government media communication, rising to the position of Marketing and Communications Manager at Sars where he worked for nine years before joining the IEC as a consultant in 2013.

In a statement, the IEC said Granelli was later appointed to the position of Senior Manager: Communications in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer where he served with commitment and dedication. According to family, Granelli was admitted to hospital in Brits after contracting Covid-19 and was later placed on a ventilator in the ICU. He died on Thursday, August 12. His family have expressed devastation at their enormous loss while in messages on his Facebook profile friends reflected on Granelli’s sociable nature. He was an avid rugby supporter, often dressed in a Blue Bulls jersey to watch a game.

Pictures show Granelli boating at Hartbeespoort where he lived with his partner Thato Morobane and spending holidays with his teenage twins, Alexia and Ryan, and family in Kommetjie, Cape Town. Colleagues in the media have hailed Granelli as professional always ready to assist with information, and another sad loss to the media and government communications network at this time. In a statement the Electoral Commission said "the untimely passing of Mr Granelli is a huge loss for the Commission.

“As a member of the management committee, Mr Granelli will be remembered for his excellent writing skills, strategic thinking and thorough understanding of electoral processes. “The Electoral Commission extends its deepest condolences to the Granelli family, particularly his children whom he loved dearly, relatives and friends.” * The Covid-related death toll in South Africa stands officially at 76 247. By the weekend, 3,96million people in SA had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, representing 6,8% of the population.