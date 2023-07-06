Mediclinic Medforum hospital now bigger, better after completing 15-year expansion project

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Mediclinic Medforum has completed a 15-year expansion project offering greater access to specialised care for their patients.

The upgrades involved some dramatic excavations three floors below ground to increase parking availability and have resulted in an enlarged facility that has far more to offer. The renovated exterior forms a symbol of rejuvenation in a city with a rich history and the new façade on Nelson Mandela Drive acts as a recognisable landmark for the community. “Patients and family members will encounter an enlarged reception with easier access to hospital pharmacy on discharge. A modernised coffee shop, additional bathrooms and upgraded wayfinding and colour-coded basement parking maximise the best possible patient journey,” said Johan Verwey, hospital general manager of Mediclinic Medforum. The upgrades offer a significant inclusion of additional intensive and high-care units that were not previously possible in the existing shell of the building. Mediclinic Medforum now incorporates 75 new beds across various units, bringing the total to 279 licensed beds.

A dedicated entrance to the emergency centre from Nelson Mandela Avenue ensures access for emergency responders, away from the public areas. The neonatal ICU contains 20 beds serving an enlarged obstetric unit of 35 beds, as well as the largest paediatric unit across Mediclinic Southern Africa. These services are situated alongside the gynaecologists/obstetricians serving the unit to provide a safe and welcoming environment for new families. Rest areas are located at regular intervals for family and friends visiting patients, with striking interior features contributing to a homely feeling across the hospital. A remarkable jacaranda mosaic creates a highlight in the courtyard rest area, reinforcing the feel of nature in the middle of Pretoria.

The hospital now boasts an endoscopy wing, an easily accessible radiology unit on the ground floor and an optimally situated 10 theatre complex equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The upgraded theatre complex is positioned for easy access, and best patient flow, with CSSD (sterilising unit) now closely located to optimise the service delivered. The patient holding area outside the theatre allows family members to accompany the patients, ensuring optimum patient experience, especially for paediatric patients. The upgrade also included a special focus on energy conservation, recourses supply continuity and additional environmental protection as part of Mediclinic’s commitment to achieving a carbon neutral status by 2030.

According to Verwey, “The state-of-the-art air-conditioning system, solar water heating, energy effective lifts and lights have all significantly contributed to lowering the total energy consumption, in spite of a 50% increase in building area achieved during the upgrades.” The interior design of the hospital interior reflects a strong connection to nature, invoking feelings of security and well-being for patients, visitors and staff. Warm neutral tones mixed with succulent greens and stormy sea blues create this natural environment, creating a look that is both fresh and modern. “We are trusting that these touches have helped produce a sense of home and place, which was key for our inner-city hospital, Mediclinic Medforum. We want our patients to feel that our environment is as close to ‘home’ as possible,” added Verwey.