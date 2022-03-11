Memorial for eight boys who died in Elim Church fire 30 years ago

Pretoria - A liturgical remembrance will be held tomorrow for eight boys who lost their lives when a fire broke out at the old Elim Church in Sunnyside exactly 30 years ago.

The memorial will take place at the old church site. The boys, the youngest of whom was 9 and the oldest 17, lived at the church shelter, which at the time could only accommodate 20.

Stephan de Beer said he was a worker at the church, helping to take care of the children. He said it was hard to find all the families and those who were affected by the fire as they were now scattered all over South Africa.

“This is the first remembrance to be held in their honour. We could only get a few of the families at this short notice. We wished to have this commemoration to honour them, but also to have knowledge and conversation of those survived, the workers and the families.”