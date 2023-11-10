Menlo Park landfill site closed for 16 days to clear backlog

Starting from today, the Menlo Park garden refuse site in Pretoria will be closed for 16 days to clear a backlog stemming from the unlawful municipal workers’ strike. This was announced by Tshwane MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, who said almost all gardens were overwhelmed because of the strike that started in July. “The City of Tshwane would like to advise Tshwane residents and clients that the Menlo Park garden refuse site located at 26th Avenue, Menlo Park, Pretoria, will be temporarily closed to clear the backlog that was created by the illegal strike,” he said.

The City said the site would be returned to its normal state of operation on November 26. “The site will be open for operations on Monday, November 27, 2023. It should be noted that almost all the garden sites are currently overwhelmed as a result of the illegal strike,”Zwane said, He requested residents and clients to use nearby landfill sites during this period to assist the process of clearing the backlog.

The City’s other operational landfill sites are in Bronkhorstspruit, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Mamelodi. Zwane said: “Residents and clients of garden refuse sites are urged to refrain from dumping waste on the parameters of the sites as this is regarded as an illegal dumping activity, which contravenes the City of Tshwane waste management bylaw.” The penalty for illegal dumping as per the waste management bylaw is R5 000.

Zwane also announced this week that at least 2 000 Mangifera indica, commonly known as mango trees, would be planted in Ga-Rankuwa. The City and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment partnered to to heed a national call of planting at least two million trees every year over a period of five years as part of a 10 million tree planting programme The trees would be planted in Ga-Rankuwa zones 10, 20 and 24, which is a predominantly low-cost housing suburb.